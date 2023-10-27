New Delhi, October 27: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Friday released a list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections. BSP has fielded Babu Lal Salvi from Nathdwara against Assembly Speaker and veteran Congress leader CP Joshi. Bahujan Samaj Party has announced the names of candidates in its list for seats including Udaipur Rural, Mundawar, Gogunda, Jhadol, Salumbar, and Nathdwara.

The polls for the 200-member assembly will be held on November 25. The counting of votes will take place on December 3. Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: AAP Releases First List of 23 Candidates for Upcoming Vidhan Sabha Polls; Check Names of Candidates and Their Constituencies.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house. Ashok Gehlot came to power with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)