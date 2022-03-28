Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 28 (ANI): Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police CKR Sujit Kumar on Monday visited the District Police Office Ganderbal and chaired a review meeting related to the security scenario, law and order, Yatra preparedness, anti-terrorist operation, anti-drug drive and other issues related to day-to-day policing.

DIG Central Kashmir Police (CKR) visited Police Component and Joint interrogation centre Ganderbal and took stock of the Anti-terrorist operational duties. He also visited the under-construction building of Police Post Nagbal at Shuhama.

Apart from reviewing the security scenario DIG CKR also took stock of the Amarnath Yatra preparations which is likely to be commenced on 30th June 2022. He gave certain directions to district police officers to conduct a safe and secured Yatra.

During the meeting, he added that anti-national elements need to be taken to task so that terrorist activities are curbed to the fullest and directed to focus on modern policing techniques in the investigation and particularly in dealing with terrorism.

He also laid emphasis on strengthening police-public relations, service-oriented policing and gaining the confidence and trust of the people to maintain peace and tranquillity in the district.

The meeting was attended by various senior police officials of the district including Ganderbal Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nikhil Borkar, ASP Feroz Yehya, SDPO Kangan Yasir Qadri, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy SP) Ghulam Hassan, Muzaffar Jan and Manoj Kumar. (ANI)

