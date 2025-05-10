RS Pura (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 10 (ANI): On Saturday, parts of a damaged drone were found in a field in Ranbir Singh Pura town of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the locals, the drone, however, was neutralised in the air by the Indian forces.

"This drone was neutralised in the air by the Indian Army. It flew above the Gurudwara Kotli Arjan Singh. Had it not been neutralised, the gurdwara might have suffered damage. But with God's grace, the gurdwara is safe," a local resident told ANI, adding, "Indian Army is giving a fitting reply to all the attacks of Pakistan. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the Army, whenever it is needed we will be with them."

Earlier this morning, parts of a projectile were also retrieved by security personnel in Sirsa district of Haryana. Residents reported the incident took place near a local church in the area.

"My son saw this and told me that something was about to fall from the sky. We then saw something explode with loud noise. In the morning, we got to know that it had fallen near a church," a local resident told ANI.

Additionally, in the early hours of Saturday, a sudden explosion was heard near a local resident's home in Akhnoor region of Jammu and Kashmir.

At around 3:30 am this morning, Somraj, a resident, heard an explosion sound near his home.

"It was around 3:30 am in the morning when I heard loud explosion. We rushed outside and called the neighbours. It was all smoky around. I don't know what the thing really was," Somraj told ANI.

No injuries have been reported. As per locals, explosions could also be heard from nearby areas.

A complete blackout was imposed in Akhnoor in the early hours of Saturday. Explosions and sirens could be heard in the area.

Amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, drones were repelled at 26 locations ranging from Baramulla in the north to Bhuj in the west, along both the International Border and the Line of Control on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)