Mumbai, May 10: The Shillong Teer Results of games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai will be declared shortly. Lottery players who are eagerly waiting to know the Shillong Teer Result of today's Teer games can check websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Participants can also find Shillong Teer Results and winning numbers in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of May 10, 2025, provided below.

It is worth noting that the results of Shillong Teer games are declared after Round 1 and Round 2 of all Teer games are completed. A total of eight Teer games are played twice a day at the Shillong Polo Stadium from Monday to Saturday. Did you know that Shillong Teer games observe a holiday on Sunday? An archery-type lottery game, Shillong Teer games attract people from all walks of life and nearby areas. So, what are the names of the eight Teer games? Shillong Teer Results Today, May 09 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on May 10, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The eight Teer games are Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. As stated above, lottery enthusiasts can check Shillong Teer Results on the following portals - meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. They can also check the winning numbers of all eight Teer games in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of May 10, as LatestLY will keep updating the Teer chart as and when the results are declared.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer? What Are the Timings of Teer Game Results?

Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya, the Teer games are a local sport of the Khasi tribe. A speculative lottery, Shillong Teer requires participants to select numbers and place bets between 0 and 99. An archery-based competition, Teer games require local archers to shoot arrows at a designated target in Rounds 1 and 2. As the game proceeds, only the last two digits of all arrows hitting the target are selected as winning numbers. What Is Satta Matka or Matka King? How Is Satta Matka Betting Game Played?

Results of Shillong Teer games are declared throughout the day, with the Shillong Morning Teer Result and Juwai Morning Teer Result declared before 12 noon. As the day progresses, the results of Shillong Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai are announced by 6 PM. This is followed by Shillong Night Teer and Juwai Night Teer results, which are declared by 9 PM. Stay tuned to know Shillong Teer Results and the winning numbers of today's games.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).