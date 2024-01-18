Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 18 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached properties worth Rs 5 crore (approximately) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, as part of an investigation against some Jammu and Kashmir-based operatives who channelled funds for terrorist activities.

Seven immovable assets and two bank accounts have been provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). They belong to Mohammad Akbar Bhat, Fatima Shah, Qazi Yasir, Mohammad Abdullah Shah and Iqbal Mir, the ED said in a statement.

Also Read | ISRO Chairperson S Somanath Felicitated by Pragjyotishpur University, Interacts With Students in Guwahati (Watch Videos).

The statement said that ED initiated an investigation based on the FIR registered and chargesheet issued by J-K Police for the offences under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and IPC against Mohammad Akbar Bhat, Fatima Shah, Altaf Ahmad Bhat, Qazi Yasir, Syed Khalid Geelani, alias Khalid Andrabi and others,

They were accused of working with "Pakistan handlers who arranged admissions in MBBS and other courses in the colleges of Pakistan for Jammu & Kashmir students for a hefty money around Rs 10-15 lakh per student."

Also Read | Mumbai Airport Incident: BCAS Slaps Rs 1.20 Crore Fine on IndiGo, Rs 60 Lakh Penalty on MIAL After Video of Passengers Having Food on Airport Tarmac Goes Viral.

As per the statement, the ED investigation revealed that the money was received in their accounts and in the bank accounts of Al-Jabar Trust, which was a trust opened for charitable purposes.

"However, these accounts were used to receive funds from the students and further ploughing into the terrorist activities in India in various ways, such as distributing money to stone pelters and providing money to the persons or terrorists based in Jammu and Kashmir on the instructions of Pakistan handlers such as Manzoor Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Bhat, etc."

Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)