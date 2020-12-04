Jammu, Dec 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Election Commissioner K K Sharma on Friday condemned the attack on an independent DDC candidate from Sagam constituency of Anantnag district.

Sharma said the candidate, Aneesul Islam Ganaie, had been advised by police on December 3 after scrutiny of nominations for the the District Development Council (DDC) elections to get escort for campaigning which he did not take. The third phase of the DDC polls were held on Friday.

In the first attack on a DDC candidate, militants shot at and injured Ganaie in Anantnag district on Friday, police said. He was shot at by the terrorists in Sagam area of Kokernag in the south Kashmir district.

Ganaie, who is contesting the DDC polls on an Apni Party ticket, sustained minor injuries to his hand and leg. The election commissioner said the candidate's condition is stable.

A case has been registered by the police and they have advised all the candidates to follow the security SOPs.

The J-K election commissioner maintained that a security review of candidates is also being undertaken.

