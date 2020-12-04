Hyderabad, December 4: Taking moral responsibility of the party's dismal performance in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections 2020, N Uttam Kumar Reddy resigned as chief of Telangana Congress. His announcement came shortly after the result trends in evening hours showed the Congress ahead in only two wards out of 150.

Reddy, who has been heading the party's Telangana unit over the past five years, had offered his resignation in December 2018 as well, after the party suffered a rout in the assembly elections. GHMC Election Results 2020 Live News Updates: TRS Leads in 58 Seats, BJP Ahead in 47, AIMIM 43.

The civic poll contest in Hyderabad was considered as a mid-term referendum on the performance of K Chandrasekhara Rao-led government. While the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has succeeded in emerging as the single largest party, as per the trends, its seat tally has been drastically slashed.

The trends, by the time this report was published, showed a surge for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which was leading in 47 seats. In the 2015 GHMC elections, the saffron party was restricted to only four wards.

The TRS was leading in 58 seats, whereas, Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was ahead in 43 wards. The final results were yet to be declared. Pollsters are firm that the TRS will ally with AIMIM to retain control over the Hyderabad municipal body.

