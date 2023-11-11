Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 11 (ANI): An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Saturday here in Pulwama, police said.

As per Kashmir Zone Police, the encounter at the Parigam area is currently underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

