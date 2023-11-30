Pulwama, November 30: An encounter broke out on Thursday between a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces and terrorists at the Arihal village in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, the exchange of fire is currently underway between terrorists and the joint security team. Encounter Between Security Forces, Terrorists in J-K's Pulwama.

Visuals From Pulwama Encounter Site:

Jammu & Kashmir | An encounter started in Arihal village of District Pulwama. Police and security forces on the job. Further details awaited. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/Y9Fs4TJpz7 — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

"Encounter started in Arihal village of District Pulwama. Police and security forces on the job. Further details shall follow," read a post on the official X handle of Kashmir Zone Police. Further details are awaited.

