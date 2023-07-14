Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 14 (ANI): An ex-terrorist and member of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has been lodged in Baramulla's District Jail for his continuous involvement in anti-national activities, Bandipora police said on Friday.

As per police, Ameer Hamza Shah, a resident of Quilmuqam Bandipora, has been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and lodged in District Jail, Baramulla, for his continuous involvement in anti-national activities.

Police's investigation into the matter is underway.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

