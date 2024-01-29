Fire breaks out at petrol pump in Rajpura tehsil on Sunday evening. (Photo/ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 29 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a petrol pump in Rajpura tehsil, bordering Samba, on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred when two tankers were engulfed in fire while emptying fuel at the petrol pump.

The owner of the petrol pump, Tarun Gupta, a resident of Jammu, said that he was also at the petrol pump when the fire broke out.

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

A massive flame and a thick layer of smoke were seen billowing from the spot.

Jammu and Kashmir Fire and Emergency Services were pressed into service to douse the fire.

The fire department tried to control the fire with two fire engines from Samba and Hiranagar but did not succeed. After this, one more fire engine was called on the spot to control the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited. (ANI)

