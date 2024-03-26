Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) March 26 (ANI): A fire broke out on Monday late night in the Baranpathar area of Srinagar, according to fire and emergency services, Srinagar.

As soon as information was received, fire tenders reached the spot.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Announces Four More LS Candidates From Rajasthan, Prahlad Gunjal Fielded From Kota.

As per the Fire and Emergency Services, Srinagar, a firefighter has been injured in the incident.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Holi Tragedy in Mumbai: Youth Drowns in Sea Between Mahim and Shivaji Park After Holi Celebration, Friend Missing; Three Rescued.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)