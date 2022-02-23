Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 23 (ANI): Continuous snowfall in Kashmir has led to the delay in flights at Srinagar airport and reduced the visibility to 400m in the area.

The officials at Srinagar airport informed that snow clearing operations are underway on the runway and on the apron following heavy snowfall.

"We are having continuous snowfall at our airport. Our snow clearing operations are in continuous progress on the runway and the apron. However, the visibility is only 400m," the officials said.

Further, they said, "All flights of all airlines are delayed. We will continuously update the status of flights."

In a bid to monitor the level of snowfall, the Mechanical Engineering Department of the Jammu and Kashmir administration has also set up a snow control room in Srinagar to respond to any emergency calls in case of a snowstorm.

The snow control room is equipped with the latest machinery along with expert staff to respond to heavy snowfall to solve the problem in a short time and depute machinery all over the city after receiving weather forecast warnings from the administration. (ANI)

