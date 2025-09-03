Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 3 (ANI): Deputy Commissioner (DC) Reasi Nidhi Malik has sought explanations from 13 government officers and employees over their unauthorised absence from duty during ongoing relief operations.

In view of the inclement weather conditions, the District Administration Reasi has been actively engaged in relief and restoration operations across the district under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner.

Also Read | Voter ID Row: BJP Moves Election Commission to Cancel Congress Leader Pawan Khera's 'Duplicate' Vote.

To ensure the uninterrupted functioning of essential services, the General Administration Department (GAD) as well as the District Administration had already cancelled all leaves of officers and officials.

Despite these instructions, 13 personnel, including eight Block Development Officers (BDOs), the Chief Agriculture Officer, District Agriculture Officer, one Medical Officer from Dharmari, one Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), and one Senior Assistant from Mahore Sub-Division, left their stations without permission.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Seeks Rahul Gandhi's Resignation Over Alleged Abuses Hurled Against PM Narendra Modi's Late Mother, Says 'Opposition Is Anti-Women'.

According to officials, such conduct constitutes a serious dereliction of duty and a violation of government directives.

The concerned officials have been instructed to provide explanations for their absence from duty during the ongoing relief operations.

The District Administration Reasi has reiterated that strict disciplinary measures will be enforced against any officer or employee found violating orders, especially at a time when their services are vital for ongoing relief and restoration efforts.

The Chenab River in the Akhnoor district flows in spate due to incessant rains in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, which has inundated the village of Garkhal.

The Army, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), started rescue operations for the stranded villagers, who were taken to safer areas. Civilians were rescued from Garkhal village due to the flooding and dropped at Molu Helipad in Pargwal village.

Sub-Divisional Megistrate (SDM) Akhnoor Mukhtar Ahmad told ANI, "We established contacts with locals around 4-5 AM. They informed us that nearly 45 people remain stranded due to excess water. We immediately launched the operation. Initially, we tried rescuing with the help of NDRF and SDRF, but due to the immense current (of the river water), we asked for helicopters. All persons have been evacuated."

In another incident, the Army on Wednesday successfully rescued a pregnant woman from the Kamtha Dagetar village of Sumb block in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

Continuous heavy rainfall has been witnessed in several parts of Jammu & Kashmir, with rivers swelling and flash flood-like conditions reported across multiple districts.

In Rajouri, incessant downpours have led to flood-like conditions, forcing authorities to remain on high alert. Meanwhile, in Doda's Bhalesa and Bhaderwah areas, torrential rains continued for the second consecutive day, triggering flood-like conditions.

Amid incessant rains, the Tawi River is in full spate, while in Srinagar, the Jhelum River's water level rose significantly. Similarly, the Chenab River is in full spate due to continuous showers in the upper regions.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a review meeting to assess the situation caused by continuous heavy rainfall in the state.

He directed officials to intensify relief efforts, clear waterlogged areas, protect essential services, and carry out evacuations where necessary.

In a post on X, the Office of the Chief Minister, J&K shared, "Chief Minister chaired a meeting this morning to review the situation arising from the incessant rains. He directed the administration to intensify ground response, ensure clearance of waterlogged areas, safeguard essential services, carry out timely evacuations in critical zones, and provide immediate relief."

Torrential monsoon rains and severe floods have wreaked havoc across northern India, severely impacting regions in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.

Over the past few weeks, relentless downpour has triggered landslides, flash floods, and widespread waterlogging, claiming numerous lives, displacing thousands, and causing extensive damage to infrastructure, agriculture, and livelihoods. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)