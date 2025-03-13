Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 13 (ANI): Amid the Holi-Jumma row, Police said on Thursday that the members of both communities in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district were assured in a recent meeting that the festivals will be celebrated with harmony.

DIG Ramban, Kishtwar & Doda Range, Shridhar Patil told ANI that adequate security forces would be deployed in the sensitive areas to maintain law and order on the eve of Holi.

"Communities live here in harmony and brotherhood. In a recently held meeting with the representatives of both communities, we were assured that the festivals will be celebrated with joy and in harmony. Security set up from our end is complete, and we will deploy adequate security in the sensitive areas."

Meanwhile, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath for "vitiating" the atmosphere in the state on Thursday.

Mehboob Mufti recalled that Muslims and Hindus used to celebrate Holi and Eid together and lived in communal harmony. She also warned about the dire consequences of the "poison" being spread by the government.

"The atmosphere across the country is deteriorating. Earlier, Holi was celebrated happily, and Hindus and Muslims celebrated this together, like they celebrate Eid. Now, the atmosphere has been vitiated, especially by the UP CM. The kind of behaviour that is being meted out to Muslims is very wrong. This country used to be of Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb and Hindus and Muslims lived together happily. But now, they are spreading poison. The impact would be very bad," Mufti told reporters.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister cited the example of the communal atmosphere in Pakistan and expressed hope for sanity to prevail.

"Zia-ul-Haq created a similar communal atmosphere in Pakistan once, and their country has still not overcome that. They are sowing a similar poison here as well. I pray to God to give them wisdom so that they do not pit Hindus and Muslims against each other," Mufti added.

The festival of Holi is celebrated across the country, with people coming together with colours, music, and traditional festivities. (ANI)

