Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 14 (ANI): A massive forest fire that broke out near Bhaga village in Reasi district, close to NH-144A, has been brought under control on Saturday.

The fire, which had been raging for several days, prompted immediate action from forest authorities and emergency services as it threatened nearby villages and infrastructure, including the crucial national highway route.

Firefighting teams from the Forest Department and Fire and Emergency Services were deployed to control the blaze.

Efforts were ongoing to contain and douse the flames, which had spread rapidly due to dry weather conditions and strong winds.

Speaking about the situation earlier, DFO Reasi Sunil Singh said, "A fire broke out today at 4 o'clock in the evening. Our team reached the spot to extinguish it immediately. The team was there and they tried to extinguish it."

Local resident Mohammad Hamid also raised concerns about the fire coming dangerously close to residential areas, saying, "I have been engaged since two o'clock today. I have come in hybrid vehicles to blow the fire. Officials were also on the spot. The blaze is out of control, and we are in danger because we have a house here."Officials confirmed that the fire had yet to be fully contained but added that continuous efforts were being made to control it.

Further details on the incident are still awaited.

Recently, a massive fire broke out in the Kaldi forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Udhampur on Monday afternoon, officials said.

According to locals, the fire erupted at around 4-4.30 pm.

"A fire broke out around 4-4:30 in the evening. Since then, we have been making efforts to douse the fire," Pardeep Khajuria, a forester, told ANI.

He mentioned that the maximum fire is under control and said, "The maximum fire is under control now..." (ANI)

