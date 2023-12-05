Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 5 (ANI): Four persons were killed and two others sustained injuries after their vehicle met with an accident on Zojila Pass in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Tuesday.

The accident happened when the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge on the Zojila Pass.

Locals along with Sonamarg police carried out the rescue operation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

