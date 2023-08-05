Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 5 (ANI): Once kidnapped by militants, Tariq Khan, a Poonch boy has become an inspiration for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir by making it to Bollywood through his dint of hard work, dedication and determination.

He has many films to his credit as producer, director and actor, and many of these films have won international awards.

Also Read | Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Health Update: With Lung Infection Completely Cured, Antibiotics Stopped for Former West Bengal CM, Say Woodlands Hospital Sources.

The International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK) witnessed an unforgettable moment as the esteemed filmmaker Tariq Khan was honored with the prestigious KL Saigal Award.

The award ceremony, organized by the Universal FilmMakers Council (UFMC) in collaboration with the Harman Cultural & Educational Society (HC&ES), took place at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Spiritual Growth Center in Katra, Jammu.

Also Read | Odisha: Irate Mob Storms Phiringia Police Station in Kandhamal, Attacks Police Officials; Probe Ordered.

Upon receiving the esteemed KL Saigal Award, Tariq Khan expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the organizers, UFMC, and HCES for this recognition. He also dedicated the award to his passionate team at Tariq Khan Productions, whose unwavering commitment and creativity have been instrumental in crafting these cinematic masterpieces.

As Khan continues to push the boundaries of filmmaking, his work stands as an inspiration to budding filmmakers and artists. This award is a testament to his dedication and vision, propelling him to new heights in the world of cinema.

In an interview, Khan said that his film journey started right from his school days.

“We didn’t know much about film making and didn't have money for the same but we have passion. So, we all friends collected whatever money we had and made a local film titled Zarliena”, he said.

He said at that time militancy was at its peak. “People told us not to make films as militants will kill us but we didn’t listen to anyone except our heart”, he added.

Khan said that thereafter they came to Jammu, worked in Jammu Doordarshan and ETV and it was in the year 2013, they set up their own production house and made a film ‘Identity Card’.

“’Identity Card’ was hugely acclaimed and very well received internationally and this was the film from where our real journey of cinema started”, Khan said.

He said then they made 'Mantostaan' which was jointly produced by Rahat Kazmi, Aaditya Pratap Singh and Zeba Sajid. “This film was based on controversial and the most sensitive short stories of legendary Urdu writer Saadat Hassan Manto back in the era of partition of India and Pakistan. In the upcoming year, our 8 to 9 films including Lines, Lihaaf and Side A & Side B are going to be released”, Khan added.

Tariq Khan Productions has carved a niche in the industry, known for producing remarkable films that have garnered widespread acclaim. Some of their notable works include Liahf, Lines, Mantostan, Am I Next and Identity Card - each showcasing powerful narratives brought to life by exceptional actors like Hina Khan, Farida Jalal, Asmit Patel, Raghubir Yadav, Anushka Sen, Sonal Sehgal, and more.

Khan is best known for his acclaimed feature films like Mantostaan, Identity Card, Side A & Side B and Lihaaf. Belonging to Bufliaz area of Surankote in district Poonch, Tariq Khan is son of Shadi Khan (a local politician) and nephew of Farooq Khan- a prominent Urdu poet.

With a track record of success and a strong presence on popular streaming platforms, Tariq Khan Productions has made an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)