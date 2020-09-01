Srinagar, Aug 31 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday declared seven-day mourning following the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee, an official spokesman said.

Mukherjee died on Monday at an Army hospital here, his son Abhijit said. He was 84.

Also Read | Facebook Row: Congress Demands Criminal Investigation Into Affairs of the Social Media Giant in India.

He was admitted to hospital on August 10 and a health bulletin this morning said he was in a deep coma and on ventilator support.

The seven-day mourning from August 31 to September 6 has been announced as a mark of respect to the former President of India, the spokesman said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Positive Student Appears For Diploma Exam Alone Wearing PPE Kit in Rajasthan.

He said the National flag shall fly at half-mast during the mourning period on all buildings and places throughout the Union Territory where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)