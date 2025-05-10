Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 10 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced that an ex-gratia relief amount worth Rs. 10 lakhs will be granted to the families of deceased who were killed in the recent Pakistan shelling amid escalated tensions post Operation Sindoor.

In a post on X, the Jammu and Kashmir CMO expressed grief towards the deceased and wrote, "Deeply pained by the loss of innocent lives due to recent shelling from Pakistan. My Government is taking every possible measure to minimise the hardship of our people. While no compensation can ever replace a loved one or heal the trauma caused to the family, as a gesture of support and solidarity, ex-gratia relief of Rs 10 lakhs will be provided to families of all who have deceased. We stand with every affected family in this hour of grief."

As Pakistani forces continued to target civilian population with heavy shelling from across the border, huge damage was witnessed to residences of locals in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri due to heavy cross-border shelling.

J-K Administration Services officer Raj Kumar Thapa, who was a resident of Rajouri also lost his life in these attacks after his home was targeted due to continuous shelling by Pakistan.

Heavy cross-border shelling by Pakistan caused damage to homes and religious sites in J&K's Kupwara, Uri, and Poonch. Locals vowed to stand with the Indian army despite the attacks.

Pakistan Army on Saturday continued to target civilian areas in the Poonch sector by conducting heavy shelling. Houses, water tanks, and other civil infrastructure suffered heavy damage in the attack.

A strike occurred near the main gate of the Aap Shambhu Temple. Jammu. Police and other agencies are retrieving projectile fragments. According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), no lives have been lost in the incident. Visuals from the incident spot showcase that the debris was found between a cluster of houses. The local residents narrowly escaped.

Meanwhile, Jammu Police and other agencies are working to retrieve projectile fragments from the site. Projectiles were also recovered in Jammu's Bishnah and Lasjan areas, while splinters and debris were also found in Akhnoor, though no major structural damage was reported. (ANI)

