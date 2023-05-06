Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 6 (ANI): Kashmir is buzzing with activities related to India's G20 presidency. Various awareness programs are being organized in different districts to spread the message of India's G20 Presidency among the people.

Recently, Baramulla district flagged off a 'Run for G-20 Walkathon' from Government Boys Higher Secondary School. Hundreds of school children from various educational zones, faculty, and non-teaching staff participated in the event. The event aimed at disseminating the message of India's G20 Presidency among the people, particularly the school children.

Also Read | Maharashtra Road Accident: Speeding Truck Collides With Car Near Jath Town in Sangli, Five Killed.

Syed Sehrish Asgar, the Deputy Commissioner of Baramulla, complimented the Youth Services and Sports Department for organizing the walkathon of students and asserted that it would help to create awareness among the students regarding the G-20 Summit.

She further directed the departments to involve more students and civil society members in large numbers so that the general public would have the proper knowledge regarding the summit. She also educated the students that India's G20 Presidency is a momentous occasion that gives "us an opportunity to place priorities and narratives on the global agenda."

Also Read | Rajouri Encounter: Terrorists Responsible for Killing Soldiers Will Be Hunted Down, Says Rajnath Singh.

The event was not limited to Baramulla. In Bandipora, the Department of Youth Services and Sports conducted a "Walkathon" from Arin Fisheries Point to Higher Secondary School (HSS) Nadihal to create awareness about the G-20 summit.

As many as 1,200 students from different schools across the district participated in the event. The event culminated at HSS Nadihal where some students and guests delivered their speeches about G-20 and its role. Mementoes were also distributed among the participants.

Similarly, in Budgam, the District Youth Services & Sports (DYSS) conducted a Walkathon 2023, an initiative to create awareness regarding the importance of the G-20 Presidency of India and Smart City Project Srinagar. The rally was organized from Railway Bridge Budgam to Behiste Zehra Park, in which hundreds of both boys and girls from various schools of the district participated with great enthusiasm.

These events are crucial in educating the people, particularly the youth, about the importance of the G-20 summit and the role India is going to play as its president. The events also serve as a platform for the youth to express their views on global issues and to learn from experts in the field. With the preparations for G-20 events in full swing, Kashmir is ready to showcase its beautification and tourist potential to the world. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)