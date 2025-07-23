Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 23 (ANI): The Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi, chaired a high-level meeting at PCR Kashmir to review security arrangements for the upcoming events to be organised by the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA) and the University of Kashmir, said an official statement.

IGP Kashmir emphasised the need for heightened vigilance to ensure a secure environment for the NLSA events, which aim to promote legal awareness and improve access to justice.

He also underscored the importance of comprehensive security measures for the KU Alumni Meet--a distinguished event that fosters academic and professional engagement.

He directed officers to enhance surveillance around key venues and implement effective traffic management plans to ensure smooth movement for attendees and the general public.

Birdi reiterated that both the NLSA events and the University of Kashmir Alumni Meet hold great significance, and reaffirmed the commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for all participants.

The meeting concluded with a unified resolve among all officers to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of both events.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including DIG CKR Srinagar, DIG Armed Kashmir, DIGs of CRPF North and South Ranges, Director SSF, SSP Srinagar, SSP Traffic Srinagar, Commanding Officer AP 5th, SP East, SP South, SP Hazratbal, as well as nodal officers from Kashmir University, the Air Force, BSF, and CRPF. (ANI)

