Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 29 (ANI): The Indian Army swiftly responded to a fire that broke out in the remote Bacchi village in Boniyar tehsil of Baramulla district on Monday morning. Dispatching water bowsers promptly, the troops reached the location with groundbreaking speed, preventing a potentially catastrophic outcome, said an army press release.

According to the army press release, troops quickly organised themselves to rescue locals and lay water hoses to get the fire under control.

Their swift action resulted in not only saving precious lives and property but also curtailing the spreading of fire to adjacent houses in the clustered village, the release added.

The resilient spirit of the Boniyar community is echoed in their gratitude towards the Indian Army, acknowledging their rapid and commendable actions that undoubtedly prevented a more catastrophic outcome.

Earlier, a massive fire broke out at a petrol pump in Rajpura tehsil, bordering Samba, on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred when two tankers were engulfed in fire while emptying fuel at the petrol pump.

The owner of the petrol pump, Tarun Gupta, a resident of Jammu, said that he was also at the petrol pump when the fire broke out.

No casualties have been reported in the incident. (ANI)

