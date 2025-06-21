Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir)[India], June 21 (ANI): Indian Army personnel of the Krishna Ghati Brigade's Balnoi Battalion marked the 11th International Yoga Day by holding a Yoga session in Poonch, with enthusiastic participation from locals of nearby border villages.

Residents from Balnoi, Dad Sagra, Mankot, and surrounding areas joined soldiers in the event, which aimed to promote health and unity through Yoga.

Speaking to ANI, Mohamed Ashraf Chaudhary, a local, said, "People from Banloi, Dad Sagra, Mankot came with great enthusiasm. This was the biggest event after Operation Sindoor. I thank the Army for organising it and for always supporting us."

He added that the Army not only secures the borders but also works with locals to raise awareness and strengthen ties.

Social activist Moin Aftab Khan from Mankot Panchayat said, "Yoga training was held inside the Army base. Earlier, we only saw such events in Delhi or Punjab on TV. Watching and participating here made us proud."

He urged villagers, especially elders, to spread the message of Yoga and thanked Army officers for staying connected with the community.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations in Udhampur of Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh met the army personnel here in Udhampur, praised their efforts in Operation Sindoor.

"Your bravery is widely admired across the nation. I salute the valour and courage of the Indian Army," Rajnath Singh said while addressing.

He further added, "In today's world, where stress, anxiety, and unrest are widespread, yoga has emerged as a powerful solution.

Yoga is not merely about sitting quietly with eyes closed--it's about mindfulness and inner control.

The theme of this year's Yoga Day celebrations is "Yoga for one Earth, one health," aligning it with sustainability and global well-being.

Speaking about the theme of this year's Yoga Day celebrations, the Defence Minister said, "Every year, we celebrate Yoga Day with a unique theme. This year's theme, "One Earth, One Health", reflects India's belief in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam--that the whole world is one family."

The Union Minister arrived in Udhampur on the evening of 20th June and took part in cultural celebrations and Bada khana with army personnel. (ANI)

