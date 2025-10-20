Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 20 (ANI): The Indian Army celebrated Diwali with the residents of the remote village of Gohallan along the Line of Control (LoC) in the district of Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, reflecting the strong bond between soldiers and local communities in border areas.

The celebration featured the lighting of diyas and the sharing of sweets, filling the village with warmth and festival cheers despite its isolation. The occasion brought joy to the villagers and offered soldiers stationed far from their families a sense of belonging and togetherness during the festival of lights.

Locals were filled with joy as they celebrated the festival with "real heroes," expressing their reassurance in the Indian Army

"Today, we are celebrating Diwali with our real heroes, the Indian Army. We feel grateful. I wish everyone a happy Diwali," a resident said.

"We have celebrated Diwali with the Indian Army in these border areas for the first time. Many greetings to everyone on Diwali. Indian Army also celebrates Eid with us, and that is why we gathered today to celebrate Diwali with them," another resident said.

Deepavali or Diwali is an Indian festival of lights. 'Deepa' means lamp or light, and 'Vali' means string or row, and Deepavali means rows of lights. It celebrates the victory of good over evil.

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people buy jewellery or utensils and worship God. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity. The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters. (ANI)

