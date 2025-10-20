Mumbai, October 20: The 21st installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, which was expected to be released ahead of Diwali, has left millions of eligible farmers across the country disappointed. Farmers were hoping to receive INR 2,000 before the festival to boost their festive celebrations. A Financial Express report now indicates that the central government is likely to release the next tranche in the first week of November. The delay comes amid the Bihar Assembly elections and the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. PM Kisan 21st Installment Date 2025: PM Modi Govt May Release Payment Before Diwali 2025, Know How To Check Beneficiary Status.

The 21st installment has already been disbursed in a few states, including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, providing relief to farmers affected by floods and landslides. Launched in February 2019, the PM-KISAN scheme provides INR 6,000 annually to eligible small and marginal farmers through three equal instalments. Farmers must ensure their bank accounts are linked to Aadhaar and complete eKYC to receive the benefit. The upcoming release will follow the established eligibility and compliance criteria. Scroll below to check the eligibility criteria and how you can check your beneficiary status online.

Eligibility Criteria for PM-KISAN Scheme

Must be part of a landholding farmer’s family, including husband, wife, and minor children

Own cultivable land of less than 2 hectares

Identified and verified by the state or UT administrations

Must have completed eKYC linked to Aadhaar

Bank account must be linked to Aadhaar

Farmers who acquired land after February 1, 2019, are ineligible for five years, except through inheritance

How to Check Beneficiary Status

Visit the official PM-KISAN website: pmkisan.gov.in

Click on "Beneficiary Status" under the "Farmers Corner" section

Enter your Aadhaar number or bank account number

Click "Get Data"

Your instalment status and payment history will be displayed on the screen

Farmers who have not completed eKYC or whose bank accounts are not linked to Aadhaar will not receive the instalment. eKYC can be done online via OTP, through biometric verification at Common Service Centres, or using face authentication on the PM-Kisan mobile app. Essential documents include an Aadhaar card, bank account details, land ownership proof, and a mobile number. Ensuring these requirements are met will allow farmers to receive timely PM-KISAN payments.

