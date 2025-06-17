Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 17 (ANI): The Shakti Vijay Brigade of the Indian army conducted a large-scale Ex-Servicemen (ESM) Rally at Tangdhar near LOC in the Kupwara district of North Kashmir. Over 400 military veterans, their families, and officials from the Army and various civil departments participated.

The event, aimed at addressing the welfare needs and grievances of the veteran community in the Karnah region, saw multiple issues resolved on the spot. Unresolved matters were documented for forwarding to higher authorities.

Also Read | TCS Deployment Policy: Tata Consultancy Services Mandates 225 Billing Days per Year, Limits Bench Time to 35 Days.

Ex-serviceman Mohd Sidiq highlighted the rally's significance, stating, "Our documentation procedures are conducted here. Everything from medical camps to all other kinds of assistance is included here. The documentation process is properly handled here, and the work is completed on the spot, and for others, they at least get their paperwork submitted. Earlier, our ESM rally took place in Kupwara, and later, it was conducted by the 104 Brigade. We are very, very thankful to the 104 Brigade."

He noted the challenges of travelling to Srinagar, saying, "As you know, going to Srinagar is not easy. For many of our brothers, arranging travel becomes possible, and for many, it doesn't. There's usually no transport available from here; normally, it costs Rs 1,000."

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Baby Dies After Swallowing Beedi Thrown by Father in Mangaluru, Mother Files Complaint Against Husband for Negligence.

Sidiq also pointed out difficulties faced by women, particularly widows. He said, "The bigger problem is faced by our women -- my sisters sitting here. They don't even have the support of their husbands. Some have four kids, some six. They have to travel with all of them."

He raised concerns about the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), adding, "Right now, the medical aid being provided is somewhat regular, but we have problems with the ECHS. We've raised this concern and will continue to highlight it. We want to request -- through you as well -- that if not more, at least once every fifteen days, an ECHS team should visit 104 (Brigade) to look after these poor and needy people. Our area touches the border, and we face major issues related to it. On one side, we deal with transportation problems, and on the other, we face border-related challenges."

Another ex-serviceman, Abdul Majeed, expressed gratitude for the Army's support: "Whatever benefits my children and I have received till today have been provided only by the Army. And today, what the Army has done for us -- earlier, we used to face a lot of difficulties in travelling, because everything involved expenses, and we didn't always have the money. But today, we are very grateful to the Army. The Army came here, spoke to us about everything, listened to all our problems, and resolved many of them right in front of us."

"For those who couldn't come here, they took their interviews online and solved their issues as well -- some were resolved in just 10 minutes. I am extremely happy. In fact, not just me, all of us ex-servicemen -- around 500 to 600 -- along with our families, are all very happy. We are especially thankful to the Army. No matter how much we thank them, it won't be enough. Words can't express what the Army is doing for us here, " he said.

Ex-servicemen Abdul Qayoom and Abdul Rehman expressed gratitude for the Indian Army's support during an event where grievances were addressed on the spot, resolving issues like pension arrears and providing facilities, saving them travel trouble and cost.

He said, "We've received a lot of help, whether it's canteen cards, pension arrears, or other issues -- many of these have been resolved on the spot here. We are grateful to the Indian Army, which continues to remember and support us from time to time." Ex-serviceman Abdul Rehman added, "All the grievances faced by ex-servicemen throughout the year are addressed during this event. Representatives from various concerned departments -- such as Records Offices -- come here and directly address the grievances on the spot."

"We wait for this event all year long and feel very happy that it is organised. Instead of us having to travel to Srinagar, Kupwara, or other distant places, these services are now being brought right to our doorstep. This initiative provides much-needed facilities and saves us from the trouble and cost of long-distance travel," he added.

A key feature of the rally was a virtual meeting with JAKRIF Record, which facilitated immediate resolution of numerous service-related issues, providing significant relief to veterans. The 104 Shakti Vijay Brigade arranged special facilitation for four Veer Naris, as well as families of battle casualties (non-fatal) and widows of physical casualties, honouring and supporting them during the event.

The rally reaffirmed the Indian Army and civil administration's commitment to safeguarding the welfare and dignity of ex-servicemen and their families, particularly in the challenging border region.

The initiative underscored the importance of bringing services directly to veterans in remote areas, addressing logistical and border-related challenges. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)