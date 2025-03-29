Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 29 (ANI): In relentless operations since March 27 in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, the Rising Stars Corps of the Indian Army has eliminated two more terrorists under 'Operation Safiyan' which has led to the recovery of war-like stores. The operation is still underway.

Indian Army shared a post on their official 'X' handle and informed about the development. "Relentless operations since 27 Mar 25 have led to the elimination of two terrorists and recovery of war-like stores. The operation continues", the post read.

Earlier, the Indian Army's Rising Star Corps reported the death of Police personnel of JK police personnel in the ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army lauded the valour of the police personnel who sacrificed their life in the encounter with terrorists.

"Rising Star Corps salutes the valor and indomitable spirit of the brave Jammu and Kashmir police personnel who made the supreme sacrifice fighting valiantly during the ongoing OP SAFIYAN in #Kathua. Their courage and dedication will always be remembered," the Army said in a post on X.

Earlier, exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists was reported from Kathua district. The firing incident was reported during an anti-terrorist operation by the forces in the Suffain area of Kathua. Security forces have cordoned off the area and a search and operation is underway, the Indian Army said.

On Thursday, a firing incident was reported in the same area after some terrorists were spotted, said police officials.

Earlier on March 23, firing was reported at the Hiranagar area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua while security forces were conducting a search operation.

After this, Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Police and troops of the Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army had launched an intelligence-based joint operation in Hiranagar, Kathua. (ANI)

