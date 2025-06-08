Indian Army and M3M Foundation jointly organised a mela in Anantnag for the Gujjar-Bakarwal community (Photo/ANI)

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 8 (ANI): The Indian Army with support from an NGO, M3M Foundation, organised the Gujjar-Bakerwal Mela at Aishmuqam in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, aimed at supporting the nomadic community ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Aishwarya Mahajan, Managing Trustee of M3M Foundation, said, "Discussions with the Indian Army were going on from a long time, on furthering their community initiatives in the valley. One of them was, that as soon as the Amarnath Yatra begins, facilities are needed here for the Gujjar Bakarwals who accompany pilgrims on the Amarnath Yatra.

Dr Mahajan added that the community has now been recognised with a new title. "We have renamed them as Amar Sevaks. We have given them kits named 'Aabhar', a token of gratitude for their hard work in these tough conditions."

Referring to the recent attack in Pahalgam, he remarked, "Pahalgam attack was just a hurdle and we need to keep moving forward."

Earlier the Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag, A F Hamid, conducted an inspection of the Nunwan and Chandanwari base camps on Thursday to review the progress of ongoing developmental works and preparations for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025.

According to an official press release, the DC reviewed critical infrastructure projects being executed by various departments, including Jal Shakti, Public Health Engineering (PHE), Roads and Buildings (R&B), and other allied agencies.

He also inspected ongoing track clearance operations along the yatra route.

Special focus was laid on the readiness of essential facilities such as drinking water supply, sanitation, power supply, accommodation, and health care services.

The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah said the tourism sector has been badly affected and the administration is now focusing on ensuring a safe and incident-free Amarnath Yatra.(ANI)

