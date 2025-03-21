Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 21 (ANI): Amid a thick layer of snow and freezing cold, the personnel of the Indian Army carried out patrolling in snow-bound hills of Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Friday.

Addressing the personnel, Brigadier Sunil Mishra, Commander, 9 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, stated that they are working to eliminate the terrorists.

"When India progresses, some of our neighbours don't like it. The easiest way to stop progress is to send some terrorists here. In the last 20 years, there was peace here. But in the last year, some terrorists have entered this area. We have eliminated some of the terrorists, and we are working to eliminate the remaining terrorists," he said.

The region has witnessed multiple terrorist attacks in the past. The Army's vigilant presence has been instrumental in monitoring and preventing terrorist activities, ensuring the safety of the local population.

In response to past militant attacks, security forces have intensified surveillance, adopting a proactive approach to locate and neutralize foreign terrorists.

The Army's counter-terrorism operations in Doda have yielded positive results, further reinforcing security in the region.

Meanwhile, earlier today, as part of its ongoing crackdown against drug trafficking, the Anantnag Police in Jammu and Kashmir attached properties worth Rs 75 lakhs belonging to two notorious drug peddlers under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to an official release, acting under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, the police attached a cement-concreted pliMHnth along with one kanal of land belonging to Tariq Ahmad Lone, son of Mohd Maqbool Lone, a resident of Satkipora. The property, valued at approximately Rs 60 lakhs, was identified as illegally acquired through drug trafficking. The accused is involved in FIR No. 48/2019 under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act, registered at Police Station Srigufwara.

In a separate action, Police Station Bijbehara attached commercial shops belonging to Gulzar Ahmad Rather, son of Gh. Rasool Rather, a resident of Waghama. The attachment was made in connection with FIR No. 227/2024 under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act, registered at Police Station Bijbehara. The property, valued at Rs 15 lakhs, was confirmed as proceeds of drug-related activities.

"These stringent actions highlight Anantnag Police's firm resolve to eliminate the drug menace and dismantle the financial networks supporting illicit drug trade. The public is urged to cooperate with law enforcement agencies by reporting any drug-related activities, ensuring a safer and drug-free society," the police said in a statement. (ANI)

