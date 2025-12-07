Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 7 (ANI): The Ghari Battalion of the Indian Army's Poonch Brigade on Sunday flagged off the National Integration Tour from Poonch to Dehradun, aimed at familiarising students with the diverse cultural and operational aspects of the Indian Army.

Speaking about the initiative, a participating student told ANI, "Today, our National Integration Tour is going to Dehradun on behalf of the Poonch Brigade Army, and this is a huge opportunity for us. Two or three students from each school have gone... We will be taken to Dehradun, and the tour will be about 10 days. This will introduce us to the local culture, the different aspects of the Brigade Army, and all the things that happen in India..."

Shaista Majid, another student, expressed her gratitude, stating, told ANI, "Today, the Poonch Brigade is offering a huge opportunity to all the children. We'll be taken from Poonch to Dehradun, where we'll be offered numerous opportunities... Even after Operation Sindoor, this is our first time going there. I would like to thank them for even taking such a big step for us..."

Earlier, the Durga Battalion of the Indian Army's Poonch Brigade, in collaboration with Pritam Spiritual Trust, conducted a 3-day camp in Poonch, providing free artificial limbs, wheelchairs, and crutches to 200 specially-abled individuals.

It was held as part of the 77th Poonch Link-Up Day celebrations.

Chairman of Pritam Spiritual Trust, Jagbir Singh, stated that the Trust, in collaboration with the Indian Army's Poonch Brigade, provided walkers, prosthetics, hearing aids, and crutches, among other equipment.

"The camp is a huge success. Our target was exceeded, and the greatest joy is that God kept the weather clear, so we didn't face any problems... Over 200 people come here. We've provided walkers, crutches, hearing aids, and prosthetics for specially-abled people... It is the beginning of a new life for them..." he said. (ANI)

