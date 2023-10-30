Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 30 (ANI): A terrorist was killed after the army and police foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said Monday.

"In a joint operation that commenced yesterday, Army and Kupwara Police have successfully foiled an infiltration attempt in Jumagund area of Keran sector in which one terrorist has been killed. Search operation continues," posted Kashmir Zone Police on X.

Earlier on Sunday, a police officer was shot at by terrorists near Eidgah, Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The injured Inspector has been identified as Masroor Ahmad and was swiftly shifted to a hospital.

"Terrorists fired upon and injured Inspector Masroor Ahmad near Eidgah, Srinagar. He was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigation reveals that a pistol was used in this terror crime. The area was cordoned off, case was registered," Jammu and Kashmir police posted on X.

Security has been tightened in Srinagar's Eidgah and the area has been cordoned off to track the attackers, police said. A case was registered in the matter, police said. (ANI)

