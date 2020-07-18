Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 18 (ANI): The Indian Army on Friday nabbed an intruder at the Line of Control (LOC) in Lam area of Nowshera sector in Rajouri district.

Further details in this matter are awaited.

Meanwhile, three terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter at Amshipora area of Shopian in the Union Territory, said Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) Srinagar. (ANI)

