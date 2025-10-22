Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 22 (ANI): Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh distributed free laptops to the top-performing female students of his constituency. He said that the Modi government has introduced several dedicated schemes for women, and in the wake of Diwali, laptops could be the ideal gift for meritorious girl students.

Dr Jitendra Singh, in his address, said, "In the last 11 years, PM Modi has encouraged the education of girl students and introduced several dedicated schemes for them. In the Civil Services Exam, female students have consistently been the toppers. In 2014, 15 16 female students were toppers. Last year, two out of the first three toppers were females in the IAS exams. In Jammu and Kashmir, girls are becoming IAS from places like Kishtwar and Rajouri. After PM Modi came to power, there has been democratisation of opportunities, democratisation of information available for preparation. Those students who are dedicated do not need any coaching, as everything is available on laptops and mobiles."

He further said that the National Education Policy has made education simpler.

"Among the other schemes of PM Modi, in 2014, there used to be nearly 400 start-ups, but now it is 1 lakh 75 thousand. 50 to 60 thousand start-ups are women-led. Women are leading projects in space, Aditya, Chandrayaan-3. In the Mudra scheme, no gratuity or mortgage is required. 54 and half crore loan has been distributed in Mudra scheme, and 68 percent loans in that have been given to women. There is an aspirational surge in the youth, especially the women. On the occasion of Diwali, what better gift could there be for meritorious girl students. We have given this present to the topper girl students today. May they achieve their goals, and may we become a small means to that," he further said.

He further stated that this is the same government that has extended maternity leave to six months and introduced mid-career schemes for women. (ANI)

