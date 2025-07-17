Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 17 (ANI): A gruesome incident happened yesterday (Wednesday) in Jammu's Government Medical College, where the attendants of the patients started physical and verbal violence against doctors on duty in the emergency, according to an official statement from the office of Principal and Dean Dr Ashutosh Gupta.

Condemning the violence against doctors by the attendants of the patients, Rajinder Kumar in the emergency, the press release stated that the incident took place after the patient's death, who was terminally sick, and the patients had been referred back from PGI to the Government Medical College, Jammu, due to complications from a brain haemorrhage.

The statement added, "As per PGI treatment discharge slip, it was clearly mentioned that the patient was suffering from a massive brain haemorrhage and a poor prognosis was explained to the attendants of the patient. The attendants were advised to get 'basic medical and nursing care' at the local hospital."

Further, it stated that the patient was offered the best possible treatment in GMC, Jammu, and the patient expired due to respiratory arrest on his fifth day of admission.

The release stated, "Unfortunately the patient's attendants attacked physically and verbally a lady doctor and other staff of GMC, Jammu. The CCTV Cameras clearly show that the attendants of the patient were kicking and beating the lady doctor."

An FIR has been registered at the concerned police station, the release added, stating, "The GMC Administration, Faculty and Resident Doctors strongly condemn such repeated incidents in this premier institution." (ANI)

