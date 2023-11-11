Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 11 (ANI): Aarti was performed on the bank of river Devika in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district ahead of Diwali.

A large number of devotees gathered along the serene banks of the river, where the Aarti unfolded with divine precision amid the chanting of sacred mantras.

The river bank was lit up by thousands of earthen diyas on the occasion, creating a mesmerizing spectacle against the backdrop of the river and the surrounding hills. The Aarti is believed to be a symbolic gesture of reverence for the river Devika and a prayer for peace and prosperity in the region.

Speaking on occasion, a priest at the Devika temple by the river said that there should be brotherhood and peace in all, and that the soldiers who are fighting on the borders and protecting the country should remain happy.

"Because of them, we are able to celebrate Diwali happily in our homes. The soldiers are not alone the whole country is standing with them," he added.

He also remembered the martyrs and prayed for the well-being of the soldiers who are currently engaged in inhospitable areas for the defence of India in the border areas.

Joginder Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur, said, "As you know, Devika Management performs the Aarti of Holy River Devika every Saturday. Today's Aarti has special significance because today is Chhoti Diwali and tomorrow is the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Today, along with Holy Devika, the Aarti of Mata Lakshmi was also performed."

"This year's theme is Happy Diwali Clean Diwali. With this message, we have tried today that all our institutions have celebrated Diwali. Through you people, I also extend my congratulations and best wishes to all the people of Udhampur. I hope that this Diwali festival will be auspicious for everyone and that the wishes of all the people will be fulfilled in the next year," he added. (ANI)

