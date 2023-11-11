Ayodhya, November 11: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision and is working towards getting global recognition for Ayodhya. On the occasion of Deepotsav being celebrated at Ram Ki Pauri, Yogi Adityanath said, "Festival of lights brings joy in the lives of every poor and deprived person of the country. The vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to get global recognition for Ayodhya. Deepotsav is the celebration of the fulfilment of the resolution taken by Lord Shri Ram to end the demonic powers."

Welcoming diplomats from 54 countries who attended the event in Ayodhya, the Chief Minister said that every edition of Deepotsav is progressing with grandeur all over the world. Ayodhya Deepotsav 2023: Grand Diwali Celebration in Holy City Sets New Guinness World Record With Over 22 Lakh Diyas Lit Up in Uttar Pradesh (See Pics and Video).

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2023

#WATCH | Ayodhya, UP: CM Yogi Adityanath says, "The construction of lord Ram's temple (Ram Temple) strengthens the foundation of 'Ram Rajya', which was established in India by Prime Minister Modi in the last 9.5 years." pic.twitter.com/dM1XjR69K5 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 11, 2023

"Diwali is celebrated all over India to commemorate the return of Shri Ram to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. This festival is not only about Lord Rama's return from the forest but also his arrival in Ayodhya after the fulfilment of his vow of providing fearlessness to the forest area, completely eradicating negative powers and demonic tendencies as well as laying the foundation stone of Ramrajya here," he said. Ayodhya Deepotsav 2023: CM Yogi Adityanath Participates in Rajabhishek, Sets the Stage for Festivities (Watch Video).

Pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Shri Ram's resolutions in 2014 once again, CM Yogi said, "Lord Shri Ram's temple is going to be grandly inaugurated here in the coming month of January." He added that this event will continue to lead the country and its people towards a new era of happiness and prosperity in accordance with the ideals of Lord Shri Ram. On this occasion, the Chief Minister especially thanked the 25,000 volunteers who had gathered for the last four days to make the Deepotsav grand.

On this occasion, State Governor Anandi Ben Patel, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, ministers Surya Pratap Shahi, Jaiveer Singh, Rakesh Sachan, diplomats from 54 countries, Ayodhya MP Lallu Singh and other officials were present.

