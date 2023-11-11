Ahmedabad, November 11: In an unfortunate incident in Gujarat, a biker succumbed to his injuries, which he reportedly suffered during a bike accident in Ahmedabad. The deceased, a 25-year-old apparel store manager, had allegedly suffered severe head injuries after his two-wheeler hit a cement slab in Ahmedabad. The accident took place on November 3 at Sanathal railway crossing.

The deceased, identified as Aalok Gaur, was sent flying into a pit after his motorcycle hit a cement slab while trying to chase a truck which overtook him. According to a report in the Times of India, Gaur breathed his last on Thursday, November 10, after he succumbed to his injuries. Police officials said that the deceased was chasing a truck that overtook him when he met with the accident. Gujarat Road Accident Video: Angry Mob Thrashes Luxury Car Jaguar Driver Tathya Patel After He Ploughs Vehicle Into Crowd on Ahmedabad's ISKCON Bridge.

The FIR filed by his friend Siddhrajsinh Solank (19) said that Gaur tried to chase the heavy vehicle from Shilaj to Sanathal after it overtook him. Notably, Solanki was riding a pillion with Gaur at the time of the accident. In his complaint, Solanki said that Gaur informed him about them going to the Bopal store to arrange apparel. The duo were going to Bopal when the truck reportedly overtook them.

Angered by the heavy vehicle overtaking them, Gaur started to chase the truck while abusing its driver. After a few distance, Gaur overtook the truck and started pelting stones at the heavy vehicle, breaking its windshield. After the driver fled away, Gaur resumed his ride, and while taking a turn from the Sanathal railway crossing, his bike hit a cement slab. Drunk Man Zigzagging BMW in Ahmedabad Video: Man Recklessly Drives Luxury Car in Inebriated State, Arrested.

Soon after the bike hit the slab, Gaur fell into a pit. He suffered severe injuries and was rushed to a private hospital, while Solanki received injuries to his legs. However, after a few days, Gaur succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

