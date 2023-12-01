Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 1 (ANI): Security forces neutralised a terrorist associated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district and recovered incriminating materials, along with arms and ammunition, an official press release said on Friday.

As per the official press note, "In the ensuing exchange, the terrorist, identified as Kifayat Ayoub Alie son of Mohd Ayoub Alie resident of Pinjoora Shopian, associated with the proscribed terror outfit LeT, was neutralized, and his body was recovered from the encounter site".

Police records indicate his involvement in several terror-related crimes including in Case FIR No. 123/2021, FIR No. 294/2021 and case FIR No. 180/2023 of PS Shopian, it added.

Acting on specific intel regarding the presence of a terrorist in Arihal village, Pulwama, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Pulwama Police, Army (44RR), and CRPF (182Bn) in the area.

"Significant incriminating materials, along with arms and ammunition including 01 pistol, 02 magazine, 05 RDS, 02 grenades, were seized from the encounter site," the officials release said.

All recovered items are now part of the case records for further investigation.

A case under relevant provisions of law has been registered, and the investigation has been taken up.

The general public of the area is requested not to approach the encounter site until the area is thoroughly sanitized and cleared of any potential explosive materials. (ANI)

