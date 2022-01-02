Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 2 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting with Covid Task Force, DCs, and SPs to review COVID-19 status, vaccination for 15-18 age group and preparedness of health infrastructure across the Union Territory.

As per an official statement from the office of J-K LG, in view of the new variant Omicron and rise in the cases across the country, the administration has been asked to ensure the functioning of oxygen plants, the availability of requisite medicines, audit of ICU and Oxygen supported beds across all UT's hospitals.

"DCs and Health officials to ensure infrastructure beginning from the Panchayat Level are strengthened and optimally utilized," the statement read.

Health teams in the districts have been asked to focus on prompt contact tracing, audit of oxygen cylinders and concentrators as well as availability and functioning of ventilators.

According to Union Health Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir have reported three cases of Omicron, and all patients have recovered from the infection.

Meanwhile, India's Omicron case tally is at 1,525. (ANI)

