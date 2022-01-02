Pune, January 2: A 48-year-old female police inspector committed suicide by hanging herself to the roof with a dupatta at her home in Vishrantwadi on Friday morning. The woman PI was posted at the Social Security Cell (SSC) of the Pune crime branch.

The deceased woman was identified as Shilpa Chavan. On the fateful day, Chavan's driver went to pick her up at her house and rang the doorbell, but she did not open the door. Following this, the driver raised an alarm and a police team reached the spot. The police team made phone calls to Chavan but they went unanswered. The police break open the front door and found Chavan hanging to the roof. However police did not find a suicide note from the spot, Hindustan Times reported. Delhi Police Sub-inspector Dies by Suicide Inside Ambulance After Being Denied Admission by Three Hospitals For Treatment.

Reportedly, Chavan was alone at her home when she took this drastic step. She is survived by her son who was in her native village. The police said that they have lodged an accidental death case related to suicide. Further probe into the matter is on, police added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2022 04:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).