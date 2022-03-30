Jammu, Mar 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday directed police chiefs of all districts to explore the possibility of organising 'Thana Diwas' to improve efficiency, transparency and accountability in policing.

Sinha also said that the government has taken all possible steps for public outreach and grievance redressal in the union territory.

This was conveyed to senior superintendents of police (SSPs) of all districts by the Lt Governor during a live 'LG's Mulaqaat' public grievance hearing here.

Sinha directed the SSPs to explore the possibility of organizing 'Thana Diwas' on the lines of 'Block Diwas' to improve efficiency, transparency and accountability in policing.

In 2020 and 2021, the administration had organised 'Block Divas' in every block to address grievances, complete projects and provide benefits to people at their doorsteps.

While interacting with the randomly selected individuals from across the UT, the Lt Governor issued on spot directions to officials to take proactive measures to resolve their grievances.

