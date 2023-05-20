Srinagar, May 19 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday raised the issue of lack of CUET examination centres in Jammu and Kashmir with the Union Education minister, following which the test was postponed for the candidates of the Union Territory.

Sinha had a telephonic conversation with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and the issue of examination centres for CUET for Jammu and Kashmir students was discussed.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Municipal Officials Attacked With Bricks, Chilli Powder for Conducting Anti-Encroachment Drive in Mandsaur (Watch Video).

"Discussed the matter relating to exam centres for the scheduled Common University Entrance Test (CUET) with Hon'ble Union Minister of Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji and requested him for CUET centres in J&K UT. He has assured the issue will be addressed on priority," the Lt Governor tweeted.

Candidates from J-K had been demanding establishment of a centre for the examination in the Union Territory.

Also Read | Bihar Police Warns All Personnel To Avoid Making Reels, Videos and Uploading on Social Media While on Duty.

Later on Friday, the CUET-UG was deferred to May 26 in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure that candidates do not have to appear for the examination at centres outside the Union Territory, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said.

The second edition of the undergraduate entrance exam is set to begin across the country on May 21.

"Being sensitive to the needs of candidates and to facilitate the students of Jammu and Kashmir, the NTA is exploring the possibility of creating temporary centres in Kashmir. In view of the above, it has been decided that the CUET (UG) 2023 will now be conducted from 26 May 2023 onwards in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir," the NTA, which conducts the exam, stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)