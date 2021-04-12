Srinagar, Apr 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday directed senior police and administration officials to facilitate religious functions and offering of prayers during the corona curfew period in the Muslim holy month of Ramzan.

The LG's directives came after some religious organisations appealed to the administration to ensure that the prayers are allowed during the corona curfew hours.

“Have directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to facilitate observance of prayers/ religious functions during the holy month of Ramzan during curfew timings, wherever necessary (sic),” the LG said on his office's Twitter handle.

Jammu and Kashmir administration imposed the night curfew in several districts of the union territory from Friday in the wake of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)