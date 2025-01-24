Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 24 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated the Brazil, Russia, India, and China (BRICS) Youth Council Entrepreneurship Run-up Event at IIM Jammu, showcasing the UT's strides in fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and youth empowerment.

Highlighting key government initiatives, Sinha called for equipping youth with skills for Industry 4.0 and bridging academia-industry gaps, according to the official statement.

The statement highlights that the day-long event provides a dynamic platform for innovators, aspiring entrepreneurs, and youth leaders to showcase innovative business ideas and entrepreneurial initiatives. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the 'BRICS Youth Council Entrepreneurship Run-up Event' at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor congratulated the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the Global Counter Terrorism Council (GCTC), IIM Jammu, and all other associate departments for providing a dynamic platform for innovators, aspiring entrepreneurs, and youth leaders to showcase innovative business ideas and entrepreneurial initiatives.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted the transformative initiatives of the government through the Department of Industries & Commerce that have redefined the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem and empowered the youth of the UT, according to an official statement.

"In the past few years, J&K's industrial ecosystem has witnessed an unprecedented surge, supporting the culture of innovation, research & development and scientific advancements. I want to see our youth among the top-notch entrepreneurs of the country, contributing to its growth," the Lieutenant Governor said.

He said the sincere efforts and policy interventions of the government have made J&K a vibrant startup hub.

The Lieutenant Governor also shared the key initiatives, including Mission Yuva, to develop a business support ecosystem for the enterprising youth of J&K. He said reforms are being made in the education sector with a dedicated focus on skilling the youth in the technology of Industry 4.0.

"We continue to focus on policies to promote incubation centres and to provide better resources and support to set up new startups. I want our youth to dream, dedicate and develop dynamic J&K and propel its growth trajectory to new heights," he said.

The lieutenant governor further emphasized the need to bridge the academia-industry disconnect to meet future challenges. He said human resources should be equipped with the skills required by the market and industries.

He said the youth entrepreneurship mission today is important not only for India but the entire world and the countries from both the Global North and Global South are looking at their massive demographic dividend to meet the biggest developmental challenges of the 21st century.

Speaking on the industrial revolution taking place in the UT of Jammu Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor said the result of the Central Sector Industrial Development Scheme is now visible in J&K.

The Lieutenant Governor also emphasized the role of educational institutions and youth in developing India as a knowledge economy and realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Prof. BS Sahay, Director of IIM Jammu, shared the vision of IIM Jammu to develop the youth as business leaders and entrepreneurs.

A detailed presentation highlighting the key objectives of Mission Yuva was also presented on the occasion.

Sh. Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Sh. SP Vaid, former DGP J&K; Heads of Departments, senior officials, members of the Global Counter-Terrorism Council, young entrepreneurs, innovators, youth leaders and industry experts were present. (ANI)

