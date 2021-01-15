Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 14 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the hi-tech Call Centre of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board for devotees on Thursday.

The Lieutenant Governor said, "The facility will be of immense help to the devotees worldwide, as their queries and grievances can be addressed with information on a real-time basis."

The call centre is likely to provide great help to pilgrims for planning the visit keeping prevailing weather conditions, yatra status, availability of helicopter services, battery-operated vehicles, accommodation and other aspects at any given point of time in mind.

The Call Centre also has SMS, outbound services and e-mail services for the convenience of the devotees.

"The devotees can enquire about the booking and other facilities made available by the Shrine Board and can also contact in case of any emergency or for any medical help during the Yatra," he added.

According to the Shrine Board, the facility will remain operational round the clock and will have 6 work centres at a time initially, which will be later extended up to 30, with Primary Rate Interface (PRI) line of BSNL having Telephone Number 01991-234804.

Notably, the Shrine Board has recently launched many new pilgrim-centric initiatives like online darshan, home delivery of Pooja Prasad and 'Mata Vaishno Devi Mobile App'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)