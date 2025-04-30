Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 30 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials to review the prevailing security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K), a release said.

According to the release, the meeting was attended by Nalin Prabhat, DGP Jammu and Kashmir, Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary Home, Nitish Kumar, ADGP CID Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu and Shiv Kumar Sharma, DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range.

LG Sinha directed for strong and coordinated measures to wipe out terrorism completely and its entire ecosystem from Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is the collective resolve of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the nation to destroy the root of terror emanating from our neighbourhood. We must be resolute to fulfil this mission. Take strong action against OGWs who are providing logistics to terrorists, identifying targets for them and helping them to escape. The infrastructure and support system of terrorism in every nook and corner of the Union Territory has to be dismantled permanently. It should be our priority to ensure a sense of security for the common man," the LG said.

LG Sinha also directed further strengthening of the security grid and stressed the need for better coordination and synergy among the security agencies.

This comes after terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. Leaders across the world have condemned the attack. (ANI)

