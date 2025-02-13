Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 13 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a security review meeting in Jammu on Thursday.

This meeting follows a series of similar security reviews held in the past, like strengthening intelligence networks, countering cross-border infiltration, and accelerating development initiatives in the region.

In previous security review meetings, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has stressed a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and called for enhanced coordination between Central and state security agencies.

This meeting is expected to review the recent security developments in Kashmir Valley, including any new challenges posed by terror groups and insurgent activities.

Top officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, intelligence agencies, Army, paramilitary forces, and Jammu and Kashmir administration are likely to be present.

Over the past few years, the government has ramped up counter-terror measures, dismantled terror modules, and increased developmental outreach in Jammu and Kashmir.

The security review is crucial in light of recent incidents, ongoing anti-terror operations, and the government's efforts to ensure long-term peace in the region.

Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah instructed the Border Security Force (BSF) to ensure "zero infiltration" from the International Border with Pakistan by strengthening the border grid and using advanced technologies while conducting a high-level Jammu and Kashmir security review meeting in the national capital.

He directed BSF, the border guarding force mandated to guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border, to adopt strong vigil, strengthen the border grid and use advanced technologies for surveillance and border guarding to check infiltration.

The minister also directed all security agencies to remain alert and continue work in a synergy mode to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and asked to take strong steps for a "zero terror plan" in the Union Territory.

The meeting, held to review the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, was in continuation of the high-level meetings with the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police held on February 4 and February 5. (ANI)

