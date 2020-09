Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 3 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Thursday has ordered for a comprehensive enquiry to ascertain the reasons for the delay in construction of Mosque at Charar-i-Sharif.

"Lieutenant Governor ordered for a comprehensive enquiry to ascertain the reasons for the delay in construction of Khanqah(Mosque) at Charar-i-Sharif and also the unwarranted delay in execution of developmental works in the holy Hazratbal Complex under PRASAD scheme," informed the Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Maharashtra Sees Yet Another COVID-19 High as Case Count Crosses 18,000 Today, Mumbai Tally Reaches 1.5 Lakh.

"Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conducts extensive tour of Budgam. He met various public delegations, elected representatives and students. He dedicates 12 developmental projects worth Rs 58.51 crore for public welfare, and laid e-foundation of projects worth Rs 27.87 crores," tweeted the department.

"He also interacted with the locals there and took a round of the complex and directed officers to provide the best possible facilities to the devotees," said the department in another tweet.

Also Read | Rajasthan Govt Decides to Decrease Expenses in Different Departments Amid COVID-19, Orders Strengthening of Health Infra.

He also visited Sheikh Noor-Ud-Din Noorani shrine in Budgam.

He also met with a team from Tata Technologies at Raj Bhavan in connection with the development of two Centers for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT) in Jammu & Kashmir in collaboration with the company, informed the department. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)