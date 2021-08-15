100 feet tall flag installed at Hari Parbat on the western side of the Dal Lake in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 15 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Sunday hoisted the 100 feet tall flag installed at Hari Parbat on the western side of the Dal Lake in Srinagar in collaboration with the Army and J&K administration on the occasion of Independence day.

The flag was hoisted in the presence of top officials from the Army, Police, and Administration of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Raises Allocation of COVID-19 Vaccines for First Dose Recipients to 70% in Govt Centres.

D.P. Pandey, General Officer Commander (GOC) of special cops, while addressing the guests said, "We are extremely thankful to the GOC department of Jammu and Kashmir, the police, CRPF, and the people of the place who contributed for making the installation of this flag possible."

"This is the formation of the new Kashmir. The flag weighing 1.5 tonnes was brought and installed here within 5 days with the help of people of Jammu and Kashmir, CRPF, and police." D.P. Pandey further added.

Also Read | Realme GT & Realme GT Master Edition India Prices Leaked Online: Report.

LG Manoj Sinha after the launch said, " This is a historic moment. This 100-feet high Tricolour has been installed in collaboration with the Army and J&K administration. It will encourage the people, especially the youth to work for the development of the Union Territory. I feel honoured to hoist our flag at this height."

He thanked the Army, Paramilitary forces, and Jammu and Kashmir government, who made the installation of the flag at this height, possible. He further added, "it is because them that the place is moving towards the progressive path." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)